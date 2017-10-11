KOLD INVESTIGATES: The darkness of depression and fight against teen suicide

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting 65-year-old Patricia Anne McGill has been found safe.
A Tucson toddler is in critical condition and a man is facing charges following an incident at an east side home.
Teenage suicide continues to climb across the country and the rate among young girls has hit a 40-year high
The Hispanic Chamber becomes the 314th to sign on in 48 states and the 23rd in the state of Arizona. The Trump Administration is in talks with Canada, but has stated the United States may drop out of the deal which the President called "the worst in history."
A woman and her 7-year-old son have died after being struck by a car in midtown Tucson on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.
The venison sandwiches will be sold in limited quantities in all 3,300 Arby's stores nationwide and are expected to sell out quickly.
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.
