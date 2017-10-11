UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Image of the vehicle she may be driving (this is not the actual vehicle.) Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting that 65-year-old Patricia Anne McGill has been found safe.

She had last been seen at her home in the 6100 block of West Desert Marigold Lane, south of Tangerine Road and west of Twin Peaks Road, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11.

