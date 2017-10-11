Annual Amphi Foundation Bowl-A-Thon raises money for classroom technology

The Amphi Foundation’s 16th Annual Bowl-A-Thon fundraiser netted a record-breaking $22,000. All proceeds will benefit the 21st Century Technology Initiative, which places technology for student use into classrooms throughout the Amphi District.

This year’s event was held September 26, 2017 at Fiesta Lanes (501 W. River Road), and was attended by more than 250 Amphi District teachers, staff, administrators, sponsors and members of the Amphi community. The Bowl-A-Thon has served primarily as a community-builder for teachers, staff and community partners; however, thanks to the generous support of sponsors, it has grown to become an important fundraiser for the Foundation.

The Amphi Foundation would like to thank Title Sponsor Chasse Building Team, and Bowl-Off Sponsor Core Construction. Additional sponsorship provided by: Urban Energy Solutions, AXA Advisors, Pueblo Mechanical & Controls, Comfort Systems USA, CCS Projects, Anytime Fitness, Verdad Group, GSEIT, Norcon Industries, Tucson Subaru, Andrews Technology, Corporate Technology Solutions, NVision Networking, Bo ARCH, Monrad Engineering, Action Imaging, APOC, Trent the Car Guy, Progressive Roofing, Outlet Electrical, Dr. Vicki Balentine, Barrio Promo, Jay Midyett, Dr. Roseanne Lopez and KC Mechanical Engineering.

