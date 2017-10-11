Bisbee City Hall destroyed by fire - Tucson News Now

Bisbee City Hall destroyed by fire

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
BISBEE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The fire at the Bisbee City Hall kept residents up all morning.  

"The flames were really big, you could probably see them for miles. The smell was just horrendous," said Holly Reed, a resident who lives just behind city hall. 

Reed at one point believed that she may have had to evacuate. 

"I ran to get our suitcases ready, just in case we had to leave at any moment," said Reed, who has lived in Bisbee for nearly two years. 

Thankfully that moment never came. 

According to Bisbee Police Chief Albert Echave the city hall fire began at 1 a.m. Wednesday.  With help from several different fire agencies, crews were able to put the fire out after six hours. 

"It is devastating. It’s a loss," said Chief Echave. "Everything was in that building and we have a burned roof from the first floor and out the ceiling."

[READ MORE: UPDATE: Nobody hurt in major fire at Bisbee City Hall]

The building is considered structurally unsound, so investigators from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office have not been inside yet. Instead, the department used a drone to get a birds eye view of the damage.

"So the drone makes it safer for everybody and it can fly up above it to shoot video and we can look at that later," said Chief Echave.  

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • White firefighter fired for bringing watermelon as gift; defended by black colleagues

    White firefighter fired for bringing watermelon as gift; defended by black colleagues

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:57:37 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:57 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:57:37 GMT

    A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.

    A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.

  • Family forgets boy, 3, at corn maze overnight

    Family forgets boy, 3, at corn maze overnight

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-10-11 08:02:22 GMT
    Wednesday, October 11 2017 4:02 AM EDT2017-10-11 08:02:22 GMT

    Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.

    Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.

  • First responders testify to hearing Jessica Chambers say 'Eric' burned her

    First responders testify to hearing Jessica Chambers say 'Eric' burned her

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-10-11 23:28:07 GMT
    Tellis wipes a tear as he stands trial for the murder of Chambers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)Tellis wipes a tear as he stands trial for the murder of Chambers. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.

    Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.

    •   
Powered by Frankly