Bisbee City Hall destroyed by fire

Seven fire departments are helping the Bisbee Fire Department try to control the blaze that began sometime before 1 a.m.
Seven fire departments are helping the Bisbee Fire Department try to control the blaze that began sometime before 1 a.m.
The Hispanic Chamber becomes the 314th to sign on in 48 states and the 23rd in the state of Arizona. The Trump Administration is in talks with Canada, but has stated the United States may drop out of the deal which the President called "the worst in history."
The Hispanic Chamber becomes the 314th to sign on in 48 states and the 23rd in the state of Arizona. The Trump Administration is in talks with Canada, but has stated the United States may drop out of the deal which the President called "the worst in history."
"The flames were really big, you could probably see them for miles. The smell was just horrendous," said Holly Reed, a resident who lives just behind city hall.
"The flames were really big, you could probably see them for miles. The smell was just horrendous," said Holly Reed, a resident who lives just behind city hall.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting 65-year-old Patricia Anne McGill has been found safe.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting 65-year-old Patricia Anne McGill has been found safe.
A Tucson toddler is in critical condition and a man is facing charges following an incident at an east side home.
A Tucson toddler is in critical condition and a man is facing charges following an incident at an east side home.
Teenage suicide continues to climb across the country and the rate among young girls has hit a 40-year high
Teenage suicide continues to climb across the country and the rate among young girls has hit a 40-year high
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
The Alabama and Calhoun County Health Departments want to hear from anyone who ordered food from Marco's Pizza near Anniston, between September 26 and October 2. This comes after a driver who works at the store was diagnosed with hepatitis A.
The Alabama and Calhoun County Health Departments want to hear from anyone who ordered food from Marco's Pizza near Anniston, between September 26 and October 2. This comes after a driver who works at the store was diagnosed with hepatitis A.
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.
A Jones County woman has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after police a bad odor led to the discovery of a man laying in his own feces.
A Jones County woman has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after police a bad odor led to the discovery of a man laying in his own feces.
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.