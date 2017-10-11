Bisbee City Hall destroyed by fire

Seven fire departments are helping the Bisbee Fire Department try to control the blaze that began sometime before 1 a.m.

Seven fire departments are helping the Bisbee Fire Department try to control the blaze that began sometime before 1 a.m.

The fire at the Bisbee City Hall kept residents up all morning.

"The flames were really big, you could probably see them for miles. The smell was just horrendous," said Holly Reed, a resident who lives just behind city hall.

Reed at one point believed that she may have had to evacuate.

"I ran to get our suitcases ready, just in case we had to leave at any moment," said Reed, who has lived in Bisbee for nearly two years.

Thankfully that moment never came.

According to Bisbee Police Chief Albert Echave the city hall fire began at 1 a.m. Wednesday. With help from several different fire agencies, crews were able to put the fire out after six hours.

Bisbee City Hall still smoking after the fire. Crews still here on the scene. pic.twitter.com/Y2gUQ3OrVu — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) October 11, 2017

"It is devastating. It’s a loss," said Chief Echave. "Everything was in that building and we have a burned roof from the first floor and out the ceiling."

[READ MORE: UPDATE: Nobody hurt in major fire at Bisbee City Hall]

The building is considered structurally unsound, so investigators from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office have not been inside yet. Instead, the department used a drone to get a birds eye view of the damage.

Cochise County Sheriff drone getting a birds eye view. Of the damage to the Bisbee City Hall from the fire early this morning. #Bisbee pic.twitter.com/xwx99IKavx — Kevin Adger (@K_Adger_TNN) October 11, 2017

"So the drone makes it safer for everybody and it can fly up above it to shoot video and we can look at that later," said Chief Echave.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.