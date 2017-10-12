Girl Scouts react as Boy Scouts decides to allow girls

The national change hits close to home inside the Catalina Council building, southern Arizona's governing body of troops, on East Broadway Boulevard in Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department Crime Lab recently tested multiple seizures of pills represented as legitimate pharmaceutical products appearing to be the drug oxycodone hydrochloride.? All of the pills were illicit (fake) pills produced in a clandestine laboratory and not to FDA regulated standards, according to the release.
"The flames were really big, you could probably see them for miles. The smell was just horrendous," said Holly Reed, a resident who lives just behind city hall.
Since 2013, the 23-mile stretch of the Santa Cruz north of Grant Road has transformed into a remarkable natural and cultural amenity.
The Hispanic Chamber becomes the 314th to sign on in all 50 states and the 23rd in the state of Arizona. The Trump Administration is in talks with Canada, but has stated the United States may drop out of the deal which the President called "the worst in history."
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.
After questioning the man they believed to be responsible for the four recent drive-by shootings in East Feliciana Parish, officials have arrested and charged 36-year-old Ryan Sharpe on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.
