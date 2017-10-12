Deadly officer-involved shooting in Marana

The Marana Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting, that happened late Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., Marana police received a call about a domestic dispute at The Springs apartment complex at 7901 N Cortaro Rd.

According to a release, when officers arrived, they encountered the man involved in the disturbance.

The release stated he had a gun.

There was a confrontation with the man, that’s when an officer shot him.

The man died at the scene, according to the release.

The man’s identity is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information related to this officer-involved shooting is urged to call Marana PD (520-382-2000) or 88-Crime.

