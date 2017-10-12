Deadly officer-involved shooting in Marana - Tucson News Now

Deadly officer-involved shooting in Marana

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Marana Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting, that happened late Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., Marana police received a call about a domestic dispute at The Springs apartment complex at 7901 N Cortaro Rd.

According to a release, when officers arrived, they encountered the man involved in the disturbance.

The release stated he had a gun.

There was a confrontation with the man, that’s when an officer shot him.

The man died at the scene, according to the release.

The man’s identity is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information related to this officer-involved shooting is urged to call Marana PD (520-382-2000) or 88-Crime.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Deadly officer-involved shooting in Marana

    Deadly officer-involved shooting in Marana

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:14 AM EDT2017-10-12 11:14:19 GMT

    The Marana Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting, that happened late Wednesday night. Just after 10 p.m., Marana police received a call about a domestic dispute at The Springs apartment complex at 7901 N Cortaro Rd. According to a release, when officers arrived, they encountered the man involved in the disturbance. The release stated he had a gun. There was a confrontation with the man, that’s when an officer shot him. ...

    The Marana Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting, that happened late Wednesday night. Just after 10 p.m., Marana police received a call about a domestic dispute at The Springs apartment complex at 7901 N Cortaro Rd. According to a release, when officers arrived, they encountered

  • Girl Scouts react as Boy Scouts decides to allow girls

    Girl Scouts react as Boy Scouts decides to allow girls

    Thursday, October 12 2017 1:19 AM EDT2017-10-12 05:19:19 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The national change hits close to home inside the Catalina Council building, southern Arizona's governing body of troops, on East Broadway Boulevard in Tucson. 

    The national change hits close to home inside the Catalina Council building, southern Arizona's governing body of troops, on East Broadway Boulevard in Tucson. 

  • TPD Crime Lab tests fake oxycodone pills, lists compounds found

    TPD Crime Lab tests fake oxycodone pills, lists compounds found

    Thursday, October 12 2017 12:51 AM EDT2017-10-12 04:51:08 GMT
    Pills tested by Tucson Police Crime Lab (Source: Tucson Police Department)Pills tested by Tucson Police Crime Lab (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    The Tucson Police Department Crime Lab recently tested multiple seizures of pills represented as legitimate pharmaceutical products appearing to be the drug oxycodone hydrochloride.?  All of the pills were illicit (fake) pills produced in a clandestine laboratory and not to FDA regulated standards, according to the release. 

    The Tucson Police Department Crime Lab recently tested multiple seizures of pills represented as legitimate pharmaceutical products appearing to be the drug oxycodone hydrochloride.?  All of the pills were illicit (fake) pills produced in a clandestine laboratory and not to FDA regulated standards, according to the release. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly