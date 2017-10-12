Adorable canine duo needs a forever home - Tucson News Now

Adorable canine duo needs a forever home

By Tucson News Now Staff
PHOENIX (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Humane Society is hoping someone will adopt two bonded dogs.

Jefe the Chihuahua and Jericho the German Shepherd are very bonded, and need to be adopted together, according to AHS.

Jericho has Valley Fever, but his best bud Jefe does what he can to cheer up his friend.

Those interested in giving these two a forever home should call AHS' Alternative Placement tea at 602-997-7585 ext. 2156.

