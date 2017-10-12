Memorial grows for mom, son killed by car

People in the community are remembering a mom and son killed on their way to school Wednesday.

A memorial outside the school is growing with teddy bears, toys and flowers.

Anna Mentzer and her 7-year-old son, Ethan, were walking in a crosswalk near the intersection of Pima and Swan when they were hit by a car.

[READ MORE: SAD UPDATE: Authorities identify woman, 7-year-old son killed in midtown crash?]

Anna died at the scene while her son died at the hospital. They were on their way to St. Cyril of Alexandria School, where Ethan was a student. His mother also worked at the school.

People in the community have created a memorial outside the school to remember the family. On Wednesday, the day of the crash, people gathered at the catholic school for a vigil and a mass.

Grief counselors will be available at the school Thursday to help students cope. Classes will end around noon for fall break.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.