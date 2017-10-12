Memorial grows for mom, son killed by car

Those who use Interstate 19 on a regular basis, should prepare for a temporary closure this weekend.
Those who use Interstate 19 on a regular basis, should prepare for a temporary closure this weekend.
According to an Amazon news release the company is hiring over 120,000 jobs across the U.S., with 7,500 positions available in Arizona.
According to an Amazon news release the company is hiring over 120,000 jobs across the U.S., with 7,500 positions available in Arizona.
The Marana Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday night.
The Marana Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday night.
According to police, Ryan E. Rhoades, 25, died when his car hit a freeway overpass support column on Wednesday night.
According to police, Ryan E. Rhoades, 25, died when his car hit a freeway overpass support column on Wednesday night.
People in the community are remembering a mom and son killed on their way to school Wednesday. A memorial outside the school is growing with teddy bears, toys and flowers. Anna Mentzer and her 7-year-old son, Ethan, were walking in a crosswalk near the intersection of Pima and Swan when they were hit by a car. Anna died at the scene while her son died at the hospital. They were on their way to St. Cyril of Alexandria School, where Ethan was ...
People in the community are remembering a mom and son killed on their way to school Wednesday. A memorial outside the school is growing with teddy bears, toys and flowers. Anna Mentzer and her 7-year-old son, Ethan, were walking in a crosswalk near the intersection of Pima and Swan when they were hit by a
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.