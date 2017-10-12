Northwest Fire District to help fight California wildfires

Captain Brian Keeley of Northwest Fire District said Thursday Oct. 12 that NFD just got the call to help out in California. Details on when they are leaving, exactly where they are going, and how many firefighters will go will be released soon. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
The Marana Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday night.
Jefe the Chihuahua and Jericho the German shepherd are very bonded, and need to be adopted together.
The national change hits close to home inside the Catalina Council building, southern Arizona's governing body of troops, on East Broadway Boulevard in Tucson.
The Tucson Police Department Crime Lab recently tested multiple seizures of pills represented as legitimate pharmaceutical products appearing to be the drug oxycodone hydrochloride.? All of the pills were illicit (fake) pills produced in a clandestine laboratory and not to FDA regulated standards, according to the release.
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.
