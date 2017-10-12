Northwest Fire District to help fight California wildfires - Tucson News Now

Northwest Fire District to help fight California wildfires

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Northwest Fire District/Twitter) (Source: Northwest Fire District/Twitter)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Captain Brian Keeley of Northwest Fire District said Thursday Oct. 12 that NFD just got the call to help out in California.

Firefighters will deploy from NFD Station 36 at 3 p.m.

further details will be released later.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Northwest Fire District to help fight California wildfires

    Northwest Fire District to help fight California wildfires

    Thursday, October 12 2017 12:35 PM EDT2017-10-12 16:35:54 GMT
    (Source: Northwest Fire District/Twitter)(Source: Northwest Fire District/Twitter)

    Captain Brian Keeley of Northwest Fire District said Thursday Oct. 12 that NFD just got the call to help out in California. Details on when they are leaving, exactly where they are going, and how many firefighters will go will be released soon. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

    Captain Brian Keeley of Northwest Fire District said Thursday Oct. 12 that NFD just got the call to help out in California. Details on when they are leaving, exactly where they are going, and how many firefighters will go will be released soon. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • One dead after officer-involved shooting in Marana

    One dead after officer-involved shooting in Marana

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-10-12 15:10:20 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    The Marana Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

    The Marana Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

  • Adorable canine duo needs forever home

    Adorable canine duo needs a forever home

    Thursday, October 12 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-10-12 15:00:08 GMT

    Jefe the Chihuahua and Jericho the German shepherd are very bonded, and need to be adopted together.

    Jefe the Chihuahua and Jericho the German shepherd are very bonded, and need to be adopted together.

    •   
Powered by Frankly