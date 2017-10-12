Gray and teal or pink and white? Shoe photo is latest internet d - Tucson News Now

Gray and teal or pink and white? Shoe photo is latest internet debate

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Oh boy, here we go again. Another picture was posted to the internet sparking a new "what color is it?" debate.

This time it's a shoe.

Twitter user @TFILDOLANS asked users what color is this?

The image has thousands of retweets and comments.

One user commented that the shoe is pink and white, but looks gray and teal because of bad lighting and a poor quality camera.

