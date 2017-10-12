Distrito de Bomberos Northwest ayudaran a California

El Capitán Brian Keeley del Distrito de Bomberos Northwest dijo el 12 de octubre que el departamento ha sido llamado para ayudar en California.
Los bomberos se irán de la estación ‘NFD’ 36 a las 3 p.m.
Más detalles serán revelados mas tarde.
