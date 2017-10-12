Distrito de Bomberos Northwest ayudaran a California - Tucson News Now

Distrito de Bomberos Northwest ayudaran a California

Posted by KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
(Fotografía por: Northwest Fire District/Twitter) (Fotografía por: Northwest Fire District/Twitter)
El Capitán Brian Keeley del Distrito de Bomberos Northwest dijo el 12 de octubre que el departamento ha sido llamado para ayudar en California.

Los bomberos se irán de la estación ‘NFD’ 36 a las 3 p.m.

Más detalles serán revelados mas tarde. 

