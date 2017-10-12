Adorable dúo canino necesita un hogar - Tucson News Now

Adorable dúo canino necesita un hogar

Posted by KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
NOTICIAS KOLD 13 -

La Sociedad Humana de Arizona espera que alguien adopte a dos perros.

Jefe el Chihuahua y Jericó el pastor alemán están muy unidos, y necesitan ser adoptados juntos, según AHS.

Jericho tiene fiebre del valle, pero su mejor amigo Jefe hace lo que puede para alegrar a su amigo.
Aquellos interesados en dar a estos dos un hogar para siempre debe llamar té de colocación alternativa de AHS al 602-997-7585 ext. 2156.

