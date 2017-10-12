Arizona chosen as Pac-12 preseason favorite

The Arizona Wildcats mens basketball team has been chosen as the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 title in a preseason media poll.

According to a news release from the conference, members of the media who cover the Pac-12 were nearly unanimous in the decision, with the Wildcats getting all but one of the 23 available first-place votes.

The Wildcats have been the preseason No. 1 in five of the past six seasons.

Following Arizona in the top six positions of the poll were Southern California (one first-place vote), UCLA, Oregon, Stanford and Arizona State.

In the second half of the poll are Utah, Oregon State, Colorado, Washington, California and Washington State.

The Wildcats were last season's Pac-12 co-champion and Pac-12 Tournament champion team.

2017-18 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Preseason Media Poll

TEAM - POINTS

Arizona - 273 USC - 251 UCLA - 223 Oregon - 203 Stanford - 182 Arizona State - 146 Utah - 129 Oregon State - 125 Colorado - 112 Washington - 71 California - 46 Washington State - 33

