Police ID victim in crash at I-10, Wilmot

Police have identified a Tucson man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash south of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

25-year-old Ryan E. Rhoades died when his car hit a freeway overpass support column at about 8:45 p.m.

According to police, Rhoades was traveling south on South Wilmot Road at a high rate of speed. As he approached the highway frontage road, he applied his brakes and the car slid into the concrete column.

First responders found Rhoades, who was not wearing a seatbelt, inside the car. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

