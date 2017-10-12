Police ID victim in crash at I-10, Wilmot

A longstanding tradition for Northwest Fire District is to share fire safety tips with children in the community, and Thursday, Oct. 12 was no exception.
A University of Arizona graduate is on her way to share her work with the world.
Those who use Interstate 19 on a regular basis, should prepare for a temporary closure this weekend.
According to an Amazon news release the company is hiring over 120,000 jobs across the U.S., with 7,500 positions available in Arizona.
The Marana Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened late Wednesday night.
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
An American woman, her Canadian husband and their three young children have been released after years held captive by a network with ties to the Taliban.
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!
