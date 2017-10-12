Amazon hiring 7,500 seasonal positions in AZ

Looking for work? This could be your lucky day - as Amazon is gearing up to hire more workers for the holiday season.

According to an Amazon news release the company is hiring over 120,000 jobs across the U.S., with 7,500 positions available in Arizona.

“We prepare year round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment, in the news release. “We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays.”

In 2016, thousands of holiday positions were transitioned to regular, full-time roles after the holidays and the company expects to continue that trend this year.



Amazon positions are available in the following states:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

New employees will join the more than 125,000 regular, full-time employees at Amazon’s more than 75 fulfillment centers across the country to help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders.



Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online at www.amazon.com/peakjobs.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.