Temporary closure of I-19 at Ajo this weekend for construction work

Those who use Interstate 19 on a regular basis, prepare for a temporary closure this weekend.

The closure includes both north and southbound I-19 at Ajo Way, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 and ending by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The ramp connecting westbound I-10 to southbound I-19 also will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

ADOT crews will be setting girders on the new Ajo Way bridge during the closure.

According to an ADOT release, drivers will exit I-19 at the Ajo off ramps, cross Ajo and return to I-19 at the Ajo on ramps. Ajo Way will be closed during this time as well, from 16th Avenue to Holiday Isle, drivers should use Irvington as an alternate route.

The work is part of a two-year project to improve the traffic inter change at Ajo Way. Work began in March 2016 and is on schedule to be completed in early 2018.

