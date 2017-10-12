UA filmmaker to have short movie featured in festivals

A University of Arizona filmmaker is on her way to share her work with the world.

Stacy Howard's short movie is about to be shown in three-major film festivals. Her film is about a little girl who gets suspended from school and gets sent to live with her Navajo grandmother.

Since beginning the project, Howard knew she wanted to make a film showcasing Arizona Indian culture.

"I'm very lucky that my film got selected," said Howard. "In part of my class I was the native voice."

The film airs next week in Toronto, Canada.

