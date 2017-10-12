UA filmmaker to have short movie featured in festivals - Tucson News Now

UA filmmaker to have short movie featured in festivals

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Stacy Howard, U of A Graduate (Source: Tucson News Now) Stacy Howard, U of A Graduate (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A University of Arizona filmmaker is on her way to share her work with the world. 

Stacy Howard's short movie is about to be shown in three-major film festivals. Her film is about a little girl who gets suspended from school and gets sent to live with her Navajo grandmother. 

Since beginning the project, Howard knew she wanted to make a film showcasing Arizona Indian culture.

"I'm very lucky that my film got selected," said Howard. "In part of my class I was the native voice."

The film airs next week in Toronto, Canada. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima Animal Care Center receives national recognition

    Pima Animal Care Center receives national recognition

    Thursday, October 12 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-10-13 02:09:11 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Wayne Pacelle, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. paid a visit to the Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, recognizing the county for its work with animals, including building a new and much larger shelter.

    Wayne Pacelle, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. paid a visit to the Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, recognizing the county for its work with animals, including building a new and much larger shelter.

  • Water main break at 22nd Street, Randolph Way

    Water main break at 22nd Street, Randolph Way

    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-10-13 01:47:25 GMT
    Area where water main is broken. (Source: Google Maps)Area where water main is broken. (Source: Google Maps)

    According to Tucson Water officials it is an 8-inch line, and there is no word on how it was broken. The only area without water at the moment is the Reid Park complex.   

    According to Tucson Water officials it is an 8-inch line, and there is no word on how it was broken. The only area without water at the moment is the Reid Park complex.   

  • Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for suspect in convenience store assault

    Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for suspect in convenience store assault

    Thursday, October 12 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-10-13 01:34:45 GMT
    Suspect in assault on Circle K clerk. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)Suspect in assault on Circle K clerk. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

    Deputies responded to a report of an assault, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at a Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road.  When they arrived at the scene deputies learned that a man had approached the store clerk, who had been standing outside, and punch the clerk several times in the face. 

    Deputies responded to a report of an assault, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at a Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road.  When they arrived at the scene deputies learned that a man had approached the store clerk, who had been standing outside, and punch the clerk several times in the face. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly