Northwest Fire District hosts Mini Muster Program

A longstanding tradition for Northwest Fire District is to share fire safety tips with children in the community, and Thursday, Oct. 12 was no exception.
In it's 30th year NWFD crews presented a plaque to Richardson Elementary Staff in appreciation of their continued support.
After the event held Thursday morning, crews participated in the mini muster event. Setting up a series of events on the playground that teach the students fire safety, in a fun and hands on way.
Events included a bucket brigade relay race, extinguishing fake fire with real fire hoses, navigating the smoke trailer and much more.
(Photos source: Northwest Fire District)
October has also been designated Fire Prevention Month.
