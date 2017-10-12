Pima Animal Care Center receives national recognition

Wayne Pacelle, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. paid a visit to the Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, recognizing the county for its work with animals, including building a new and much larger shelter.

The work currently being done at PACC with the animals is considered as some of the best in the nation.

According to Pacelle the save rate for the the shelter was at 35 percent, and with the hard work by the employees and volunteers, the save rate has increased to 85 percent. Allowing many more animals from the county to find foster or permanent homes.

"I wanted to come and celebrate what they are doing here," said Pacelle. "I think they have reached an incredible tipping point here in the community where animals are being saved and they're going to end the euthanization of healthy and treatable and they are going to connect people with animals when they want to expand their families."

There are two phases to the work being done at PACC. Construction of the new larger facility is phase 1, and the renovation of the old facility will be phase 2. According to PACC, phase 1 will be complete by December of this year, while 2 should be complete by July 2018.

