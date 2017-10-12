Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for suspect in convenience st - Tucson News Now

Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for suspect in convenience store assault

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Suspect in assault on Circle K clerk. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Suspect in assault on Circle K clerk. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Robbery/Assault detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in the September assault of a Circle K clerk. 

Deputies responded to a report of an assault, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at a Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road.  When they arrived at the scene deputies learned that a man had approached the store clerk, who had been standing outside, and punch the clerk several times in the face. 

The victim told PCSD deputies that the suspect claimed to have been upset with the clerk for not providing a courtesy cup to him a week prior.  According to a PCSD release the suspect was scared away by the victim's friend, who witnessed the incident. 

The suspect is described as white, possibly in his 30s, with short brown hair and a goatee, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a medium build.  He was last seen wearing a dark gray long-sleeved button down shirt, black pants, and carrying a black backpack. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit their tip by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.

