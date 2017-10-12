Water main break at 22nd Street, Randolph Way - Tucson News Now

Water main break at 22nd Street, Randolph Way

By Tucson News Now Staff
Area where water main is broken. (Source: Google Maps) Area where water main is broken. (Source: Google Maps)
(Source: Tucson Water) (Source: Tucson Water)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Water is reporting a water main break in the area of 22nd Street and Randolph Way.  

According to Tucson Water officials it is an 8-inch line, and there is no word on how it was broken.  

The only area without water at the moment is the Reid Park complex.  

Traffic is down to one lane in the area.  

Crews should have it repaired by morning. 

