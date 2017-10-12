Preparations underway for 44th annual Tucson Meet Yourself

Vendors, organizers and volunteers were busy preparing for the 44th annual Tucson Meet Yourself Thursday afternoon.

This three-day event draws in upwards of 120,000 people. This year there are 58 food vendors and 100 performances.

Michael Gonzales was just one of many vendors setting up their booths Thursday afternoon.

Much like the other vendors, the food at his booth is authentic and handmade.

"It's called Indian Fry Bread, or popover," Gonzales said. "This is my wife's mother's recipe."

The vendors have been setting up as early as Wednesday, but organizers have been working for the past year to plan and prepare.

Maribel Alvarez, the executive director of the festival said there are 700 volunteers helping throughout the three days.

The festival has grown tremendously over the past 44 years but Alvarez said their goal of celebrating the diverse cultures within Tucson remains the same.

"The purpose is to stick to the mission of being educational - about culture, about diversity, about respect," she said.

Despite recent events, Alvarez said they aren't doing anything different for security.

There will be 40 police officers and security officers walking around throughout the event.

"There's always the possibility of something you cant control but if we did that, if we thought that way, we'd just be stuck in fear. That's not something that's worrying us right now," Alvarez said.

You can find more information about the schedule of events, parking, road closures and other policies here: https://www.tucsonmeetyourself.org/

