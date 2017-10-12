Preparations underway for 44th annual Tucson Meet Yourself

Tucson police are working a homicide near 1st Avenue and 10th Street, just north of Broadway.
Tucson police are working a homicide near 1st Avenue and 10th Street, just north of Broadway.
This three-day event draws in upwards of 120,000 people. This year there are 58 food vendors and 100 performances.
This three-day event draws in upwards of 120,000 people. This year there are 58 food vendors and 100 performances.
Wayne Pacelle, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. paid a visit to the Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, recognizing the county for its work with animals, including building a new and much larger shelter.
Wayne Pacelle, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. paid a visit to the Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, recognizing the county for its work with animals, including building a new and much larger shelter.
According to Tucson Water officials it is an 8-inch line, and there is no word on how it was broken. The only area without water at the moment is the Reid Park complex.
According to Tucson Water officials it is an 8-inch line, and there is no word on how it was broken. The only area without water at the moment is the Reid Park complex.
Deputies responded to a report of an assault, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at a Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road. When they arrived at the scene deputies learned that a man had approached the store clerk, who had been standing outside, and punch the clerk several times in the face.
Deputies responded to a report of an assault, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at a Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road. When they arrived at the scene deputies learned that a man had approached the store clerk, who had been standing outside, and punch the clerk several times in the face.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.