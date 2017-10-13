Tucson police working homicide in midtown

Tucson police are working a homicide near 1st Avenue and 10th Street, just north of Broadway.

One male was found dead, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.

TPD working a homicide near 1st Ave/10th street. 1 male deceased. Sgt. Bay enrt ETA 30 min pic.twitter.com/FdGFCH9PcW — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) October 13, 2017

No further details have been released.

