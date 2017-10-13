Tucson police working homicide in midtown

Tucson police are working a homicide near 1st Avenue and 10th Street, just north of Broadway.
According to the Mesa Police Department, the suspect carjacked a vehicle at a convenience store at Country Club Drive and U.S. 60. “The suspect was followed by the air unit before it crashed into the front yard of a house ...."
Deputies responded to a report of an assault, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at a Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road. When they arrived at the scene deputies learned that a man had approached the store clerk, who had been standing outside, and punch the clerk several times in the face.
According to a newly released police report from the Williams Police Department, the man who was bailed out of jail by a Glendale teacher who has been missing since last Friday was arrested for carjacking his sister.
Pima County Sheriff's officials say a Border Patrol agent in Arizona has been accused of lewd acts with a teenager in California.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
