Pima Soccer shuts out Gauchos

The No. 7 Pima men’s soccer team closed out their home schedule escaping with the 1-0 win over the Glendale Gauchos.

The Aztecs finish the regular season with an 8-0-2 record at Kino North Stadium/North Grandstand.

Sophomore Julian Gaona’s (Tucson HS) goal proved to be the difference maker as he scored in the 4th minute with an assist from fellow sophomore Tatsuma Yuki.

PCC (14-1-3) outshot the Gauchos 9-1 for the game as freshman goalkeeper David Silva finished with one save.

Meanwhile, the women’s team by defeated Glendale Community College 8-0 earning their fifth straight win.

The Aztecs (14-3-1) were led by sophomore Alexis Hernandez (Ironwood Ridge HS) who scored three goals in the first 12 minutes and tacked on another goal to make it 5-0 in the 23rd minute.

Hernandez has scored 21 goals on the season.

The Aztec soccer sides will play their final two regular season games on the road.

The women and men head to Mesa Community College on Tuesday where kick-off will be at 4:30 and 7 p.m. respectively.

David Kelly contributed to this story.