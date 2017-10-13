Pima Soccer shuts out Gauchos

The Aztec men beat Glendale 1-0 while the women blanked the Gauchos 8-0.
The University of Arizona men's basketball team has been chosen the preseason No. 1 in five of the past six seasons.
Adrian Peterson has joined a team with the worst running game in the NFL, a situation he's certain he still has the ability to change.
FC Tucson, the semi-pro soccer club in the Old Pueblo, has a new owner -- Phoenix Rising FC.
Scottie Sheldon Young Jr. was scheduled to face a judge in Pima County Justice Court for a arraignment hearing Wednesday, but the hearing was continued to Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
