Stuff the Truck to help domestic violence survivors

Friday, Oct. 13 at is an opportunity to help domestic violence survivors.

Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse is collecting supplies at their Stuff the Truck event.

Organizers are asking for anything that can make domestic violence survivors and their families feel as comfortable as possible after leaving a chaotic situation.

The event is happening at CDO Baptist Church, 9200 N Oracle Road, in Oro Valley from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Emerge! serves 6,000 people every year. About 600 of them are living in emergency shelters.

Emerge! CEO, Ed Mercurio-Sakwa , said often times those families are only able to leave their abusive relationship with the clothes on their back.

He added, as they start over, many times they have nothing. So, a donation of a toothbrush or some fresh sheets can set them on the right track for a better life.

“What we try to do is to make sure they have some sense of normalcy as they figure out what are the next steps, as they work to move on from a life free from abuse,” he said. “So that starts with the most basic of needs being met.”

Here is list a list of items Emerge! is collecting:

gift cards to grocery stores, Target, Walmart, etc.

new bath and hygiene items: shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, deodorant, razors, tampons, pads, hair brushes, etc.

new underwear: socks, underwear, sports bras and clothes

new household items: towels, pots and pans, sheets, pillows, etc.

Diapers

Emerge! will be holding another Stuff the Truck even on Friday, Oct. 27, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rincon Congregational U.C.C., 122 N. Craycroft.

