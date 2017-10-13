Man found with gunshot trauma in midtown - Tucson News Now

Man found with gunshot trauma in midtown

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police responded to the area of North Fourth Ave. and East Ninth St. on a report of "unknown trouble" Thursday, Oct. 12 before 8 p.m. according to a news release.

Officers found a man with obvious gunshot trauma, according to the release.

That man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Police said this call came about 15 minutes after another call in Iron Horse Park where a man was shot and later died.

[READ MORE: Tucson police working homicide in midtown]

Police are investigating whether the two incidents are related.

Police do not have suspect information for the incident at N. Fourth and E. Ninth.

