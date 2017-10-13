Man found with gunshot trauma in midtown

Tucson police responded to the area of North Fourth Ave. and East Ninth St. on a report of "unknown trouble." according to a news release. Officers found a man with obvious gunshot trauma.
Tucson police responded to the area of North Fourth Ave. and East Ninth St. on a report of "unknown trouble." according to a news release. Officers found a man with obvious gunshot trauma.
Tucson police are working a homicide near 1st Avenue and 10th Street, just north of Broadway.
Tucson police are working a homicide near 1st Avenue and 10th Street, just north of Broadway.
The University of Arizona men's basketball team has been chosen the preseason No. 1 in five of the past six seasons.
The University of Arizona men's basketball team has been chosen the preseason No. 1 in five of the past six seasons.
This three-day event draws in upwards of 120,000 people. This year there are 58 food vendors and 100 performances.
This three-day event draws in upwards of 120,000 people. This year there are 58 food vendors and 100 performances.
Wayne Pacelle, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. paid a visit to the Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, recognizing the county for its work with animals, including building a new and much larger shelter.
Wayne Pacelle, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. paid a visit to the Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, recognizing the county for its work with animals, including building a new and much larger shelter.
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.
Lawyers want the US Supreme Court to block Texas from executing an inmate who was convicted in a prison guard's 1999 death.
Lawyers want the US Supreme Court to block Texas from executing an inmate who was convicted in a prison guard's 1999 death.
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.