Scottsdale police mourn loss of nation's first crisis canine

On Thursday, Oct 12 the Scottsdale Police Department announced the death of Fozzie, a golden retriever who holds the distinction of being the nation's first full time Police Crisis Canine.

Fozzie came to the department when he was four years old, and served for nearly 10 years.

SPD said he offered comfort after tragedies like homicide, suicide, fatal crashes, sexual assaults, domestic violence, and more.

He brought peace and calm, providing officers a bridge to communicate to people going through trauma.

Fozzie often made appearances in the community, and he loved meeting kids in schools.

Fozzie was a trailblazer for his role, according to SPD. Since he started working several agencies in Arizona, including the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and more than 16 police services in Canada have added canines for similar roles.

Eulogizing him, SPD said:

Fozzie left a mark on all those he met. Fozzie loved snacks and napping and was a world class swimmer, specializing in doggy paddling. While he will be deeply missed, in the spirit of his boundless positivity, we hope happy memories offer comfort and peace to all who mourn this profound loss.

Rest in peace, Fozzie.

