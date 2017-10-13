Scottsdale police mourn loss of nation's first crisis canine

On Thursday, Oct 12 the Scottsdale Police Department announced the death of Fozzie, a golden retriever who holds the distinction of being the nation's first full time Police Crisis Canine.
Friday is an opportunity to help domestic violence survivors. Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse is collecting supplies at their ‘Stuff the Truck’ event Organizers are asking for anything that can make domestic violence survivors and their families feel as comfortable as possible after leaving a chaotic situation. The event is happening at CDO Baptist Church, 9200 N Oracle Road, in Oro Valley from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Emerge! ...
Tucson police responded to the area of North Fourth Ave. and East Ninth St. on a report of "unknown trouble." according to a news release. Officers found a man with obvious gunshot trauma.
Tucson police are working a homicide near 1st Avenue and 10th Street, just north of Broadway.
The University of Arizona men's basketball team has been chosen the preseason No. 1 in five of the past six seasons.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Marcus McNeil, 29, was shot while on patrol near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.
