UPDATE: Eastbound I-10 reopened at Miracle Mile

The eastbound side of I-10 has reopened, though the three right lanes remain closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should stay to the left.

Stop and go traffic on eastbound lanes, backed up to Ruthrauff Road with a delay of up to eight minutes.

OPEN: I-10 EB has reopened at Miracle Mile in Tucson. The three right lanes remain closed. #aztraffic https://t.co/3AAjoOQ15r — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 13, 2017

Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

MORE: Heavy smoke is blowing across the westbound lanes on I-10 at Miracle Mile in Tucson. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/OxIVFXdyKK — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 13, 2017

Tractor trailer fire on I-10 caused significant slowing both direction near the Miracle Mile exit pic.twitter.com/oFyvBqv5KU — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) October 13, 2017

