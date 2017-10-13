PCSD searching for Circle K cigarette thief

Detectives from the Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department, are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect in a theft of cigarettes from a convenience store.

The suspect entered the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road, walked behind the counter and took several packs of cigarettes from the shelf. He left the store less than two minutes after entering, according to PCSD.

Deputies responded to the call of the theft just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. They learned the suspect left the store on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as Hispanic or Native-American, possibly in his 20s or 30s, with short, dark hair, 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray Green Bay Packers t-shirt, with black athletic shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, those who want to remain anonymous can submit their tip by text, phone, or by going online to 88Crime.org.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.