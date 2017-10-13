Buena H.S. graduate newest member of U.S. Air Force

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kaitlin M. Diemer graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Diemer is the daughter of Michael and Janie Diemer of Hereford, Ariz.
She is a 2014 graduate of Buena High School, Sierra Vista, Ariz. She earned an associate degree in 2017 from Cochise College, Sierra Vista, Ariz.
