PACC receives grant from Maddie's Fund for pet foster program

“Our existing foster program targets very young animals as well as pets recovering from illnesses in injuries,” said Kristen Auerbach, Director of Animal Care Services at PACC, in a recent news release. “This grant will allow us to help a population which isn’t typically considered for foster – healthy, adult dogs and cats.”
“Our existing foster program targets very young animals as well as pets recovering from illnesses in injuries,” said Kristen Auerbach, Director of Animal Care Services at PACC, in a recent news release. “This grant will allow us to help a population which isn’t typically considered for foster – healthy, adult dogs and cats.”
Wayne Pacelle, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. paid a visit to the Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, recognizing the county for its work with animals, including building a new and much larger shelter.
Wayne Pacelle, the President and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S. paid a visit to the Pima Animal Care Center on Thursday, Oct. 12, recognizing the county for its work with animals, including building a new and much larger shelter.
Jefe the Chihuahua and Jericho the German shepherd are very bonded, and need to be adopted together.
Jefe the Chihuahua and Jericho the German shepherd are very bonded, and need to be adopted together.
The first sighting was reported in Calle Tecolote, a second at West Frontage Road north of Calle Tecolote, and a third sighting near Via Orquidia and Calle Tecolote.
The first sighting was reported in Calle Tecolote, a second at West Frontage Road north of Calle Tecolote, and a third sighting near Via Orquidia and Calle Tecolote.
Fritos is a 2-year-old shar-pei mix and came into Pima Animal Care Center as a stray. Also up for adoption are 3-month-old kittens.
Fritos is a 2-year-old shar-pei mix and came into Pima Animal Care Center as a stray. Also up for adoption are 3-month-old kittens.
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.