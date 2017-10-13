PACC receives grant from Maddie's Fund for pet foster program

The Pima Animal Care Center now has the funds to create a large-scale, high volume foster program, thanks to a grant from Maddie's Fund.

“Our existing foster program targets very young animals as well as pets recovering from illnesses in injuries,” said Kristen Auerbach, Director of Animal Care Services at PACC, in a recent news release. “This grant will allow us to help a population which isn’t typically considered for foster – healthy, adult dogs and cats.”

The 3-year-long grant totaling $573,536 is from Maddie's Fund, a family foundation based out of California "that’s dedicated to creating a no-kill nation where every dog and cat is guaranteed a healthy home or habitat" and will fund three new positions at PACC, as well as provide supplies for the program.

“Our permanent foster coordinator will continue to dedicate her time to medically vulnerable populations while grant-funded coordinators will aim to save healthy, adult pets through placing them in loving foster homes,” Auerbach said.

Through this expanded foster care program – called “A Foster Home for Every Pet” in the grant proposal – PACC aims to not only save the lives of more pets, but ultimately also decrease the length-of-stay for adult cats and dogs, reduce the overall number of pets housed at PACC, and providing a lifesaving pathway for pets who experience emotional decline due to the stress of living in the shelter environment.

In Fiscal Year 2017, 1,225 pets went through the foster program at PACC. The vast majority of these were kittens and puppies, and pets with treatable medical conditions. Auerbach expects that number to increase significantly with the increased support from Maddie’s Fund.

“This is a game changing project for shelter pets,” said Dr. Sheila D’Arpino, Director of Research at Maddie’s Fund, in the same release. “PACC, under Kristen Auerbach’s leadership, was our first choice for implementing this project because she has a history of implementing and sustaining ground-breaking programs to save dog and cat lives. PACC is a leading municipal shelter and serves as a model for other municipal shelters around the country.”

PACC will soon post the positions for the program, expected to commence later this year. To sign up as a PACC foster parent, visit www.pima.gov/animalcare.

More on Maddie's Fund here.

