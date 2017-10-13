I-10 rest area between Phoenix, Tucson to close for months

The City of Sierra Vista would like to alert motorists to speed reductions and upcoming lane restrictions at the Highway 90 Bypass/Hatfield/Buffalo Soldier Trail intersection during construction, which is planned to continue through summer 2018.
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened following a truck fire Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The only rest area along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson is about to close for a $4 million renovation that's expected to last six months.
Those who use Interstate 19 on a regular basis, should prepare for a temporary closure this weekend.
A woman and her 7-year-old son have died after being struck by a car in midtown Tucson on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.
