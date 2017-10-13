I-10 rest area between Phoenix, Tucson to close for months

PHOENIX (AP) - The only rest area along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson is about to close for a $4 million renovation that's expected to last six months.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the Sacaton Rest Area located near Casa Grande will close Wednesday.

The department says the work will include replacing septic tanks and water and sewer lines as well as upgrading electrical and mechanical systems and making changes to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

ADOT says the nearest traveler facilities during the closure will be in the Phoenix and Casa Grande areas and on the Gila River Indian Community.

The Canoa Ranch Rest Area on Interstate 19 is scheduled for renovations in spring 2018.

