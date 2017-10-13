Tucson police searching for bank robbery suspect

Robbery detectives with the Tucson Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating the female suspect in an Oct. 5 bank robbery.

According to TPD the woman entered the Pyramid Federal Credit Union at 5280 East Grant Road and demanded money from the teller. She was then given an undisclosed amount of money before she left the bank.

The suspect is described as Hispanic or Native American, 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, with a medium build, long dark hair and tattoos on her forearms.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call 911 or if they wish to remain anonymous call 88-CRIME.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.