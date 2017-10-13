Construction means reduced speed and lane restrictions

The City of Sierra Vista would like to alert motorists to speed reductions and upcoming lane restrictions at the Highway 90 Bypass/Hatfield/Buffalo Soldier Trail intersection during construction, which is planned to continue through summer 2018.
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened following a truck fire Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The only rest area along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson is about to close for a $4 million renovation that's expected to last six months.
Those who use Interstate 19 on a regular basis, should prepare for a temporary closure this weekend.
A woman and her 7-year-old son have died after being struck by a car in midtown Tucson on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
