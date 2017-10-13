Construction means reduced speed and lane restrictions

The City of Sierra Vista would like to alert motorists to speed reductions and upcoming lane restrictions at the Highway 90 Bypass/Hatfield/Buffalo Soldier Trail intersection during construction, which is planned to continue through summer 2018.

Already, the Arizona Department of Transportation has reduced speed in the area to 35 miles per hour and, as the project moves forward, motorists will encounter right lane closures along all four legs of the intersection. Two-way traffic will be maintained and both left and right turns will be allowed. Please drive with caution in these areas and take alternate routes if possible.

Affected roadways include Highway 90, the Highway 90 Bypass, Buffalo Soldier Trail, and Hatfield Street.

Once completed, the traffic flow through the intersection will be improved.

For more information about this project, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at (855) 712-8530 or email Projects@AZDOT.gov with questions or comments.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.