Fall fire dangers

John "Gustav" Roe has been found.
Week 8 of the high school football season features 16 games involving southern Arizona teams.
For Rural/Metro firefighter Cliff Maloy, the fires raging in California are not a new sight for him. Maloy is a task force leader with the wildland division, who has witnessed first hand how fast these types of fires can move.
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened following a truck fire Friday afternoon, authorities said.
According to the Tucson Police Department the woman entered the Pyramid Federal Credit Union at 5280 East Grant Road and demanded money from the teller. She was then given an undisclosed amount of money before she left the bank.
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.
The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify an accused child predator.
Marcus McNeil, 29, was shot while on patrol near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.
