SILVER Alert canceled after elderly AZ man was located - Tucson News Now

breaking

SILVER Alert canceled after elderly AZ man was located

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
John "Gustav" Roe (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) John "Gustav" Roe (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Silver Alert that had been issued for 89-year-old John "Gustav" Roe, has now been canceled.  

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, Roe has been found.    

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • OVERTIME: Week 8 matchups

    OVERTIME: Week 8 matchups

    Friday, October 13 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-10-14 02:08:45 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Week 8 of the high school football season features 16 games involving southern Arizona teams.

    Week 8 of the high school football season features 16 games involving southern Arizona teams.

  • breaking

    SILVER Alert issued for elderly AZ man

    SILVER Alert issued for elderly AZ man

    Friday, October 13 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-10-14 02:00:13 GMT
    John "Gustav" Roe (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)John "Gustav" Roe (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

    John "Gustav" Roe is described as white, 6-foot, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.   Roe may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Arizona license plates 465EHW, there are flower and turtle stickers on the windows.  

    John "Gustav" Roe is described as white, 6-foot, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.   Roe may be driving a white 2014 Nissan Altima with Arizona license plates 465EHW, there are flower and turtle stickers on the windows.  

  • Fall fire dangers

    Fall fire dangers

    Friday, October 13 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-10-14 01:53:33 GMT

    For Rural/Metro firefighter Cliff Maloy, the fires raging in California are not a new sight for him. Maloy is a task force leader with the wildland division, who has witnessed first hand how fast these types of fires can move.  

    For Rural/Metro firefighter Cliff Maloy, the fires raging in California are not a new sight for him. Maloy is a task force leader with the wildland division, who has witnessed first hand how fast these types of fires can move.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly