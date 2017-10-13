Local family helping Sonoma County wildfire evacuees

A crash between a bicyclist and an SUV has left the cyclist in critical condition, according to a news release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
Week 8 of the high school football season features 16 games involving southern Arizona teams.
“We were devastated when we heard this happening and this is one of the quickest things we could think of to do,” Basurto said.
John "Gustav" Roe has been found.
For Rural/Metro firefighter Cliff Maloy, the fires raging in California are not a new sight for him. Maloy is a task force leader with the wildland division, who has witnessed first hand how fast these types of fires can move.
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
Eric Dungey threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, Cole Murphy kicked a tiebreaking field goal in the fourth quarter, and Syracuse stunned No. 2 Clemson 27-24.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly involved in the October death of a 12-month-old toddler in Conneaut.
