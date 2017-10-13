Serious injury crash involving a bicyclist in Sahuarita

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, the man with gunshot trauma, found at North 4th Avenue and East 9th Street, and currently in a local hospital for treatment is one of the outstanding suspects in the homicide at Iron Horse Park.
Week 8 of the high school football season featured 16 games involving southern Arizona teams.
Reid Park Zoo said it will bring red pandas in as a temporary attraction this winter.
A crash between a bicyclist and an SUV has left the cyclist in critical condition, according to a news release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
“We were devastated when we heard this happening and this is one of the quickest things we could think of to do,” Basurto said.
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.
