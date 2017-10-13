Serious injury crash involving a bicyclist in Sahuarita

A crash between a bicyclist and an SUV has left the cyclist in critical condition, according to a news release from the Sahuarita Police Department.

SPD officers responded to the report of an injury traffic collision at the intersection of La Canada and Sahuarita Boulevard, near the entrance to Rancho Resort at 12:26 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

The crash took place north of the intersection, and paramedics with Rural/Metro Fire Department transported the cyclist to the hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

According to SPD the cause of the crash is under investigation, though the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call 911 and request to speak with an on-duty officer or to call the SPD tip line at (520) 445-7847 and leave a message on how to contact them.

