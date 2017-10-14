Reid Park Zoo bringing in red pandas

Reid Park Zoo announced its newest addition late Friday night.

The zoo said it will bring red pandas in as a temporary attraction.

Reid Park Zoo said if all goes well, the pandas will go on exhibit in November and will remain through the winter.

It will be the first time red pandas will be in Arizona, according to the zoo.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.