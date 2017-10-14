Reid Park Zoo bringing in red pandas

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, the man with gunshot trauma, found at North 4th Avenue and East 9th Street, and currently in a local hospital for treatment is one of the outstanding suspects in the homicide at Iron Horse Park.
Week 8 of the high school football season featured 16 games involving southern Arizona teams.
Reid Park Zoo said it will bring red pandas in as a temporary attraction this winter.
A crash between a bicyclist and an SUV has left the cyclist in critical condition, according to a news release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
“We were devastated when we heard this happening and this is one of the quickest things we could think of to do,” Basurto said.
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
