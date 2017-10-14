Tucson police: Victim with gunshot trauma is one of the suspects - Tucson News Now

Tucson police: Victim with gunshot trauma is one of the suspects in midtown homicide

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson Police Department) (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department is reporting that the midtown homicide and the gunshot trauma are connected. 

According to a news release from TPD, the man with gunshot trauma, found at North 4th Avenue and East 9th Street, and currently in a local hospital for treatment is one of the outstanding suspects in the homicide at Iron Horse Park. The second suspect remains outstanding. 

TPD officers were investigating a mugging turned homicide at Iron Horse Park on Thursday, Oct. 12, when they received an unknown trouble call for a male with gunshot trauma at 4th Avenue and 9th Street.   

The second suspect, described as a Hispanic male, in his late teens, 5-foot-8 with a skinny build, is still as large.  He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and red bandana.  

Anyone with information about this second suspect is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, they can remain anonymous.  

Tucson police have also released the identity of the man killed at Iron Horse Park, as 53-year-old Nicholas Encalade.

