Tucson police: Victim with gunshot trauma is one of the suspects in midtown homicide

The Tucson Police Department is reporting that the midtown homicide and the gunshot trauma are connected.

According to a news release from TPD, the man with gunshot trauma, found at North 4th Avenue and East 9th Street, and currently in a local hospital for treatment is one of the outstanding suspects in the homicide at Iron Horse Park. The second suspect remains outstanding.

TPD officers were investigating a mugging turned homicide at Iron Horse Park on Thursday, Oct. 12, when they received an unknown trouble call for a male with gunshot trauma at 4th Avenue and 9th Street.

The second suspect, described as a Hispanic male, in his late teens, 5-foot-8 with a skinny build, is still as large. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and red bandana.

Anyone with information about this second suspect is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, they can remain anonymous.

Tucson police have also released the identity of the man killed at Iron Horse Park, as 53-year-old Nicholas Encalade.

