Tucson police: Victim with gunshot trauma is one of the suspects in midtown homicide

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, the man with gunshot trauma, found at North 4th Avenue and East 9th Street, and currently in a local hospital for treatment is one of the outstanding suspects in the homicide at Iron Horse Park.
According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, the man with gunshot trauma, found at North 4th Avenue and East 9th Street, and currently in a local hospital for treatment is one of the outstanding suspects in the homicide at Iron Horse Park.
One week after Glendale teacher Cathryn Gorospe went missing, Flagstaff police believe they may have found her remains
One week after Glendale teacher Cathryn Gorospe went missing, Flagstaff police believe they may have found her remains
According to the Tucson Police Department the woman entered the Pyramid Federal Credit Union at 5280 East Grant Road and demanded money from the teller. She was then given an undisclosed amount of money before she left the bank.
According to the Tucson Police Department the woman entered the Pyramid Federal Credit Union at 5280 East Grant Road and demanded money from the teller. She was then given an undisclosed amount of money before she left the bank.
Authorities are searching for a woman they are calling 'The Grimace Bandit' who is suspected of robbing a bank Monday evening in Goodyear.
Authorities are searching for a woman they are calling 'The Grimace Bandit' who is suspected of robbing a bank Monday evening in Goodyear.
The suspect entered the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road, walked behind the counter and took several packs of cigarettes from the shelf. He left the store less than two minutes after entering, according to PCSD.
The suspect entered the Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road, walked behind the counter and took several packs of cigarettes from the shelf. He left the store less than two minutes after entering, according to PCSD.
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.
The fourth day in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis was dominated by video of Tellis being interrogated.
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.