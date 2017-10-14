OVERTIME: Sabino intercepts Sahuarita's homecoming night

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Dallas Keuchel dominated the Yankees again, striking out 10 in seven scoreless innings to lead the Houston Astros over New York 2-1 in the AL Championship Series opener.
Ross Bowers did an acrobatic flip into the end zone to cap a touchdown run for California and the Golden Bears used a dominant defensive performance to stun No. 8 Washington State 37-3 for their first win in 14...
Eric Dungey threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, Cole Murphy kicked a tiebreaking field goal in the fourth quarter, and Syracuse stunned No. 2 Clemson 27-24.
The Sabercats bounced back from their 44-7 loss to Pusch Ridge by routing the Mustangs 54-20.
