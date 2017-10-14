OVERTIME: Sabino intercepts Sahuarita's homecoming night

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Rodney Day coaches up his Sahuarita Mustangs during a time out Friday night.

Sabino got a pair of “pick sixes” in the first half to vault themselves to a 54-20 win Friday night in Sahuarita over the Mustangs.

Sahuarita was driving to try and cut a 21-7 deficit to a touchdown when Sabercats sophomore Diego Armijo intercepted Mustangs quarterback Collin Fanning and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown.

Middle linebacker Richie Pina added an 82-yard interception return right before halftime.

Sophomore Jayson Petty hit Fanning as he was attempting to throw to set-up the second pick-six.

The 7th-ranked (3A) Sabercats (6-2) host Douglas and Empire in their final two regular season games.

Sahuarita (2-6) will miss the playoffs for a third straight season since their 12-1 run to the state semifinals in 2012.

