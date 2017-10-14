Wildcat roundup

The Wildcats lost to No. 13 Utah falling to 2-5 in Pac-12 play (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

No. 13 Utah defeated Arizona Volleyball in four sets on Friday evening in McKale Center (25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23).

The loss ended a six-match winning streak in the series for Arizona, which upset No. 17 Utah in McKale Center a year ago.

Kendra Dahlke led the Wildcats with 17 kills, marking the ninth time, and sixth time in UA's last seven matches, that she has led the Cats (8-8, 2-5 Pac-12) in kills.

The 13th-ranked Utes (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12) were led by Adora Anae, who finished with 14.5 points.

The Cats wrap up a four-match homestand on Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. Colorado.

Arizona Soccer defeated Oregon State on Friday evening in Corvallis, Ore. by a score of 2-0.

Gabi Stoian and Kennedy Kieneker provided the scoring for the Wildcats (6-4-3, 3-2-1 Pac-12).

Lainey Burdett was not asked to do much during the 90 minutes, making two saves.

Arizona is back in action on Thursday, Oct. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah, when the Wildcats will take on Utah at 7 p.m. MST.

