Man shot at Doc Holliday's Saloon

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, the man with gunshot trauma, found at North 4th Avenue and East 9th Street, and currently in a local hospital for treatment is one of the outstanding suspects in the homicide at Iron Horse Park.
Week 8 of the high school football season featured 16 games involving southern Arizona teams.
Reid Park Zoo said it will bring red pandas in as a temporary attraction this winter.
A crash between a bicyclist and an SUV has left the cyclist in critical condition, according to a news release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.
