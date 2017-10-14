Man shot at Doc Holliday's Saloon - Tucson News Now

Man shot at Doc Holliday's Saloon

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
A man has been arrested after a shooting took place at Doc Holliday's Saloon in Tombstone.

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old James Edward Roberson and a female went into the bar. The two were advised that they could not have their handguns with them while inside. They gave them to the bartender for safe keeping.

While inside the bar, the couple got into a verbal flight with two men. The fight continued for a short time before the couple retrieved their weapons back from the bartender.

Robertson got into a struggle with one of the two men, before a shot was fired, injuring the man in the lower leg. He was airlifted to a Tucson hospital.

Roberson was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of Aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon, misconduct with a weapon and endangerment. He remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.

The shooting is under investigation.

