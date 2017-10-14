Rural Metro Fire keeps mobile home fire from spreading to neighbors

South Pima County firefighters knock down a mobile home fire in the Drexel-Alvernon area. According to Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief John Walka, firefighters were able to control the flames within 10 minutes, but not before it did damage to the structure on the 6000 block of South Palo Verde Road. The crews that showed up on scene late Friday night first found a single-wide trailer with smoke and flames showing. Neighbors told firefighters that there were possibly a person ...
According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, the man with gunshot trauma, found at North 4th Avenue and East 9th Street, and currently in a local hospital for treatment is one of the outstanding suspects in the homicide at Iron Horse Park.
Week 8 of the high school football season featured 16 games involving southern Arizona teams.
Reid Park Zoo said it will bring red pandas in as a temporary attraction this winter.
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.
A child has died after apparently falling in a grease pit at the Bruster’s Ice Cream in Auburn.
Tina Frost, 27, is responding to family members and has taken her first few steps, according the her mother's latest update on a GoFundMe account.
Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.
Two toddlers were found dead late Friday night and police are trying to piece together what happened.
