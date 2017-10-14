Rural Metro Fire keeps mobile home fire from spreading to neighbors

South Pima County firefighters knocked down a mobile home fire in the Drexel-Alvernon area.

According to Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief John Walka, firefighters were able to control the flames within 10 minutes, but not before it did damage to the structure on the 6000 block of South Palo Verde Road.

The crews that showed up on scene late Friday night first found a single-wide trailer with smoke and flames showing. Neighbors told firefighters that there were possibly a person and pets inside the home, Walka said.

"Crews entered the home for primary search and fire control and found no people or pets inside," according to a post on the Rural Metro Fire - Pima County Facebook page.

Walka could not say where or how the fire started. His fire inspectors are still investigation the cause.