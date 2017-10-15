Cochise County vineyard knows what CA wine owners are going through

Tate runs all over UCLA in 17-point win.
Tate runs all over UCLA in 17-point win.
Rod Keeling, owner of Keeling Schaefer Vineyards, knows what the California wine makers are facing,
Rod Keeling, owner of Keeling Schaefer Vineyards, knows what the California wine makers are facing,
South Pima County firefighters knock down a mobile home fire in the Drexel-Alvernon area. According to Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief John Walka, firefighters were able to control the flames within 10 minutes, but not before it did damage to the structure on the 6000 block of South Palo Verde Road. The crews that showed up on scene late Friday night first found a single-wide trailer with smoke and flames showing. Neighbors told firefighters that there were possibly a person ...
South Pima County firefighters knock down a mobile home fire in the Drexel-Alvernon area. According to Rural Metro Fire Battalion Chief John Walka, firefighters were able to control the flames within 10 minutes, but not before it did damage to the structure on the 6000 block of South Palo Verde Road. The crews that showed up on scene late Friday night first found a single-wide trailer with smoke and flames showing. Neighbors told firefighters that there were possibly a person ...
According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, the man with gunshot trauma, found at North 4th Avenue and East 9th Street, and currently in a local hospital for treatment is one of the outstanding suspects in the homicide at Iron Horse Park.
According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, the man with gunshot trauma, found at North 4th Avenue and East 9th Street, and currently in a local hospital for treatment is one of the outstanding suspects in the homicide at Iron Horse Park.
Tina Frost, 27, is responding to family members and has taken her first few steps, according the her mother's latest update on a GoFundMe account.
Tina Frost, 27, is responding to family members and has taken her first few steps, according the her mother's latest update on a GoFundMe account.
Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.
Prosecutors could rest their case as early as Saturday in the trial of Quinton Tellis.