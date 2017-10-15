Report of shots fired near downtown Ronstadt Transit Center - Tucson News Now

Report of shots fired near downtown Ronstadt Transit Center

Reports of shots fired in downtown Tucson brought multiple police cars to the area.

Tucson Police Department officers told our photographer on scene that they received calls of gunshots in the area around the Ronstadt Transit Center on East Congress Street. 

Officers told us the first reports came in around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. There were about three police cars and several officers at the bus depot investigating the reports, around 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers the shooting appeared to be gang-related, but investigating officers found no one who was shot or injured. Officers told Tucson News Now that they did find shell casings on the ground.

"It involved two groups and one male pulled out a handgun and fired several shots," Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay said.

The area is blocked off with crime tape while police look further into the incident, and the area around Ronstadt Transit Center is closed off, an officer told our photographer.

Officers ask anyone with information on the shots fired to contact police or call 88-CRIME. You can make an anonymous report.

