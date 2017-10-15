TPD: People flee from car after fatal crash - Tucson News Now

TPD: People flee from car after fatal crash

A car crashed early Sunday morning, killing one man on the west side of Tucson.

According to the Tucson Police Department, shortly before 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, October 15, officers and firefighters responded to a report of a single vehicle collision in the 2000 block of W. Speedway Boulevard. 

They found an injured man, reportedly the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were also told that about "three to four others associated with the vehicle fled" before police got to the scene, a news release said.

Detectives said they were picked up by another vehicle and left the scene. 

"One adult male and one adult female have since been located and sustained minor injuries. Two females remain outstanding with unknown injuries," the news release said.

Tucson Police Detectives were able to determine that a white 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix was driving at "a high rate of speed," headed eastbound, on Speedway Boulevard. The driver lost control of the car and veered into the desert area on the south side of the street.

The Grand Prix hit several trees and brush before rolling over and landing on the roof. The driver was ejected, detectives said, and died.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, police explained.

The deceased's identity is being withheld by officers until family can be notified.

TPD said this is the 53rd fatality they have responded to in 2017, 10 more than this time last year. 24 pedestrians have been killed in collisions, one bicyclist, and 10 motorcycle fatalities were reported.

