BREAKING: Crews search for missing mountain bikers near Saddlebrooke

Several local agencies are working together Sunday night to rescue multiple mountain bikers stuck in Catalina State Park.

Officials on scene told Tucson News Now reporter Morgan Kyrklund that they are looking for four people.

One group was spotted on Charouleau Gap near Saddlebrooke. Search and Rescue Southern Arizona volunteers made contact with them and took their Hummer truck on the trail to pick them up.

Volunteers tried to walk, but were unable to reach the other group, who got off the trail. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working to rescue that group using their helicopter.

Authorities don’t believe anyone is hurt.

The mountain bikers apparently got lost and couldn’t find their way out when the sun set.

Follow reporter Morgan Kyrklund on Twitter for the up-to-the-minute details: @MorganTNN