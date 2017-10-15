Earlier than expected: I-19 reopens at Ajo Way - Tucson News Now

Earlier than expected: I-19 reopens at Ajo Way

Source: @ArizonaDOT/Twitter Source: @ArizonaDOT/Twitter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Work is completed earlier than expected on south side Tucson road construction, and traffic is reopened.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, crews finished work early at Interstate 19 and Ajo Way. The roadway was scheduled to be closed for construction until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16. 

Crews set girders, the large beams, on the new Ajo Way bridge.

The work is part of a two-year project to improve the traffic interchange at Ajo Way, ADOT said. Work began in March 2016 and is on schedule to be completed in early 2018.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Earlier than expected: I-19 reopens at Ajo Way

    Earlier than expected: I-19 reopens at Ajo Way

    Sunday, October 15 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-10-16 03:06:03 GMT
    Source: @ArizonaDOT/TwitterSource: @ArizonaDOT/Twitter

    Work is completed earlier than expected on south side Tucson road construction, and traffic is reopened.

    Work is completed earlier than expected on south side Tucson road construction, and traffic is reopened.

  • BREAKING: Crews search for missing mountain bikers near Saddlebrooke

    BREAKING: Crews search for missing mountain bikers near Saddlebrooke

    Sunday, October 15 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-10-16 02:47:40 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    Several local agencies are working together Sunday night to rescue multiple mountain bikers stuck in Catalina State Park. Officials on scene told Tucson News Now reporter Morgan Kyrklund that they are possibly looking for six people. 

    Several local agencies are working together Sunday night to rescue multiple mountain bikers stuck in Catalina State Park. Officials on scene told Tucson News Now reporter Morgan Kyrklund that they are possibly looking for six people. 

  • Kaepernick takes legal action against NFL, alleging collusion

    Kaepernick takes legal action against NFL, alleging collusion

    Sunday, October 15 2017 9:50 PM EDT2017-10-16 01:50:55 GMT
    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick after a game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 17, 2016. (AP Photo / Logan Bowles)San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick after a game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 17, 2016. (AP Photo / Logan Bowles)

    Lawyers for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick say he has filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners.

    Lawyers for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick say he has filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners.

    •   
Powered by Frankly