Earlier than expected: I-19 reopens at Ajo Way

Work is completed earlier than expected on south side Tucson road construction, and traffic is reopened.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, crews finished work early at Interstate 19 and Ajo Way. The roadway was scheduled to be closed for construction until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, October 16.

REOPENED EARLY! I-19 at Ajo Way has reopened early after being closed for crews to set girders on the new Ajo Way bridge. pic.twitter.com/TWe4FH5BXX — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 16, 2017

Crews set girders, the large beams, on the new Ajo Way bridge.

The work is part of a two-year project to improve the traffic interchange at Ajo Way, ADOT said. Work began in March 2016 and is on schedule to be completed in early 2018.