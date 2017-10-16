Colorado outlasts Arizona Volleyball in five sets

Arizona fell to Colorado in five sets on Sunday afternoon in McKale Center (26-28, 25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10).
Three Wildcats finished with double-digit kills for the match. Elizabeth Shelton led the way with a career-high 16 kills, while Kendra Dahlke had 14 and Paige Whipple added 10.
Dahlke had 13 digs as well for her fifth double-double of the season.
Frankie Shebby (25) and Alexa Smith (25) combined for 50 kills to lead the Buffaloes (14-5, 4-4).
Julia Patterson dished out 54 assists in the match and also had a career-high five kills.
Arizona (8-9, 2-6 Pac-12) faces a short turnaround as the Cats will head north to face Oregon State (Wednesday) and Oregon (Sunday) in a pair of matches on the Pac-12 Networks.
David Kelly contributed to this story.
