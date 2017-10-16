Colorado outlasts Arizona Volleyball in five sets

The Wildcats fall to 2-6 in Pac-12 play with their loss to Colorado (Photo courtesy: Arizona Athletics).

Arizona fell to Colorado in five sets on Sunday afternoon in McKale Center (26-28, 25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 15-10).

Three Wildcats finished with double-digit kills for the match. Elizabeth Shelton led the way with a career-high 16 kills, while Kendra Dahlke had 14 and Paige Whipple added 10.

Dahlke had 13 digs as well for her fifth double-double of the season.

Frankie Shebby (25) and Alexa Smith (25) combined for 50 kills to lead the Buffaloes (14-5, 4-4).

Julia Patterson dished out 54 assists in the match and also had a career-high five kills.

Arizona (8-9, 2-6 Pac-12) faces a short turnaround as the Cats will head north to face Oregon State (Wednesday) and Oregon (Sunday) in a pair of matches on the Pac-12 Networks.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.